Four+seriously+injured+in+a+three+wheeler+accident

Four persons were seriously injured when a three wheeler collided with a vehicle on the Hatton-Nuwara Eliya main road.



Our correspondent stated that they have been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital.



The front wheel of a three wheeler had come off while the vehicle was traveling from Agarapathana to Nuwara Eliya.



The three wheel had veered off the road and crashed at around 9.30 am this morning.