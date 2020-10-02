සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Man arrested with heroin in Modara

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 12:39

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a suspect with eight grams of heroin in the Randiya Uyana area in Modara.

Police said that the suspect arrested during the raid yesterday was 46 years old and was a close associate of a drug dealer called Henewatta Upul.

Meanwhile, 497 persons have been arrested on various charges including possession of narcotics during special raids carried out in the Western Province yesterday.

A statement issued by the Western DIG's Office states that 156 suspects have been arrested for possession of heroin.

