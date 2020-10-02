Head+of+compliance+in+a+private+bank+summoned+by+courts+for+failing+to+close+an+account+of+a+drug+trafficker

The head of compliance in a private bank has been summoned to court for failing to close a bank account operated for Dharmasiri Perera, a drug dealer who had fled to a foreign country.



The official has been summoned before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court today for failing to close the account in which Rs. 490 million earned from drug trafficking was transacted.



The Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court had ordered the account to be closed, but investigations have revealed that the suspect, who is the head of the Money Laundering and Compliance Division at the bank's head office, had not closed the account.

The Western and Southern Crimes Division reported the matter to the court recently and the bank official was issued a notice for contempt of court.



An investigation into the information provide by a suspect arrested with drugs in the Jayasumanarama Mawatha area in Ratmalana revealed that Rs. 490 million had been transacted from this account during the period from December 2018 to June 1.



Subsequently the owner of the account was also arrested by the officers of the Western South Crimes Division.



It was revealed that the account had been opened at the Bokundara branch of the relevant private bank as per the instructions given by Dharmasiri Perera who has also been issued a red warrant for arrest.



The Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court had ordered the closure of the account, and the Western and Southern Crimes Division has commenced an investigation against the head of the Money Laundering