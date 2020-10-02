Cardinal says politics should be removed from schools (Video)

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo says that politics should be removed from schools.



He was speaking at a function to mark the 100th anniversary of St. Sebastian's College, Kandana.



St. Sebastian's College, Kandana celebrates its 100th Anniversary and the Divine Service for the Centenary Jubilee Celebration was held today under the patronage of Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith. ​







