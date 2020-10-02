Student in critical condition in Hatton bus accident (Video)

51 persons including school children have been hospitalized after a private bus fell into a precipice in the Fordyce Esatate area on the Hatton - Dayagama road.



The bus was traveling from Hatton to Dayagama at around 6.30 am today when the driver lost control of the bus and it toppled into a precipice.



51 persons including the driver of the bus were injured in the incident and were admitted to the Dikoya Base Hospital.



Meanwhile, there were 24 school children and one of them in serious condition has been transferred to the Kandy National Hospital.



Residents of the area allege that the Hatton-Dayagama road has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time, causing many accidents. Therefore, the residents of the area are requesting the authorities to repair the road.



Meanwhile, a three-wheeler veered off the road and overturned near Nanu Oya on the Hatton-Nuwara Eliya main road this morning.



Four passengers were injured in the incident and were admitted to the Nuwara Eliya General Hospital. The three-wheeler was traveling from Agarapathana to Nuwara Eliya when the accident occurred.







