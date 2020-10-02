Four suspects arrested for a murder in the 5th floor of an apartment in Colpetty (Video)

Four suspects have been arrested for stabbing a man to death with a sharp object on the 5th floor of an apartment complex in Kollupitiya and robbing a woman of a gold necklace.



The suspects are to be produced before the Fort Magistrate's Court today for an identification parade.



The suspects had assaulted a man on the fifth floor of the Jezima apartment complex in Kollupitiya, stabbed him to death and then snatched a gold necklace off a woman on the 28th.



A team of officers from the Kollupitiya Police Criminal Investigations Unit arrested four suspects yesterday.



The suspects were identified as Sajith Sampath Zoysa, a resident of Mahara - Kadawatha, Nagur Pichchei Azadla, a resident of Bibila - Passara, Nirosha Udayangani, a resident of Midigama - Ahangama and Harsha Priyankara Perera, a resident of Wanawasala, Kelaniya. ​







