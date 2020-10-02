Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando says he regrets for not informing the then President about the early warnings given by foreign intelligence services regarding the Easter attacks, when he had a responsibility to inform the President.
Speaking at the Easter Commission, he added that he thought that Director of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena had informed the President about the information due to the close association between former President Maithripala Sirisena and Director of State Intelligence.
