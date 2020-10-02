සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gamin - Gamata : President pays a visit to Matale (Video)

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 14:20

Gamin+-+Gamata+%3A+President+pays+a+visit+to+Matale+%28Video%29
The second Village-to-Village Tour planned by the President to identify various problems faced by the people and provide immediate solutions to their problems is in operation today at the Hibiliyakada village in Matale.

The main objective of this program is to provide relief to the people by gaining an accurate understanding of the issues that are affecting them.

Accordingly, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa inquired into the problems faced by the villagers of Hibiliyakada.

The President provided immediate solutions to certain problems.




Trending News

35 hospitalized in Hatton bus accident (Video)
02 October 2020
35 hospitalized in Hatton bus accident (Video)
Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)
01 October 2020
Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)
Weather update - more rains and winds expected
02 October 2020
Weather update - more rains and winds expected
Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus along with US President
02 October 2020
Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus along with US President
Student in critical condition in Hatton bus accident (Video)
02 October 2020
Student in critical condition in Hatton bus accident (Video)

International News

Allahabad High Court summons top government officials to court over gang rape and forcible cremation of 20 year old
02 October 2020
Allahabad High Court summons top government officials to court over gang rape and forcible cremation of 20 year old
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
02 October 2020
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
02 October 2020
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
Indian Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi released
01 October 2020
Indian Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi released
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.