Gamin - Gamata : President pays a visit to Matale (Video)

The second Village-to-Village Tour planned by the President to identify various problems faced by the people and provide immediate solutions to their problems is in operation today at the Hibiliyakada village in Matale.



The main objective of this program is to provide relief to the people by gaining an accurate understanding of the issues that are affecting them.



Accordingly, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa inquired into the problems faced by the villagers of Hibiliyakada.



The President provided immediate solutions to certain problems.







