Coronavirus -infected President Trump continues duty from the White House

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 13:27

President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released a memo early Friday confirming that the president and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

The text of the full memo is given below:
I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

