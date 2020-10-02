Behavioral+change+in+sea+turtles+near+the+New+Diamond+ship

The National Aquatic Resources Research Institute (NARA) says that a change in the behavior of turtles has been observed in the sea area around the ship New Diamond that was on fire.
This has been observed during an inspection carried out by a team of experts of the institute on September 09.
However, NARA said that water samples in the area were being tested to determine if the oil spill from the ship had affected the turtles.
