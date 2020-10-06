,
Colombo High Court dismisses case against Minister Johnston Fernando
Friday, 02 October 2020 - 13:28
Colombo High Court dismissed the Bribery Commission's case against Minister Johnston Fernando over allegedly employing CWE workers outside their scope of duties from 2010 - 2014.
