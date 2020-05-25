High+demand+for+rubber+products+

The Export Development Board states that due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there is a high demand for rubber gloves. Therefore, the export earnings from Rubber will increase according to the department.

Although the operations of the rubber factories which were closed due to the restriction placed to control the spread of the virus, have commenced since the latter part of this month, they only operating at about 10 to 40 percent of their capacity.

The Export Development Board stated that once the operation commences in full capacity, the production would be able to meet the increasing demand. Sri Lanka earned a billion dollars in export earnings from rubber and allied products in 2018.