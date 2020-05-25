සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Government purchases 367,000 kilos of vegetables from Nuwara Eliya farmers

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 14:16

District Secretary Rohana Pushpakumara stated that the government has intervened to purchase 367,000 kilograms of vegetables from the Nuwara Eliya district at a cost of Rs. 33 million.

He said that steps were taken to distribute vegetables in 30 local government bodies in the Matara, Kalutara, Anuradhapura, Colombo and Kandy districts.
Samsung, Dialog and MyDoctor partner Ministry of Health to enable Telemedicine Services at 16 Key Hospitals
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 19:01

Indian and Sri Lankan Chamber of commerce hold talks on trade and tourism
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 20:32

Dambulla vegetable farmers complain
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 18:29

