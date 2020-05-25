සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Auction of Treasury bonds on 12 May and Treasury bills on the 13 May

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 9:26

Auction+of+Treasury+bonds+on+12+May+and+Treasury+bills+on+the+13+May
Rs. 30,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 13th May 2020. 

The Central Bank said it will auction 7,000 million bills with a maturity period of 91 days, 9,000 million with a maturity period of 182 days, and 14,000 million with a maturity period of 364 days.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount on offer at this auction.

Meanhwile Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 08.65% 2023 'A' and Rs. 20,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00% 2028 'A' are to be issued through an auction on May 12, 2020

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.
Samsung, Dialog and MyDoctor partner Ministry of Health to enable Telemedicine Services at 16 Key Hospitals
Samsung, Dialog and MyDoctor partner Ministry of Health to enable Telemedicine Services at 16 Key Hospitals
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 19:01

In its continued efforts of supporting the Health Care sector in the fight against COVID-19, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity... Read More

Indian and Sri Lankan Chamber of commerce hold talks on trade and tourism
Indian and Sri Lankan Chamber of commerce hold talks on trade and tourism
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 20:32

The Chamber of Commerce of the two countries India and Sri Lanka has held talks on trade, investment and tourism between Sri Lanka and India.The Indian... Read More

Dambulla vegetable farmers complain
Dambulla vegetable farmers complain
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 18:29

Dambulla vegetable farmers complain that they are still facing a shortage of fertilizer.Speaking to the Hiru news team they stated that harvest had been... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.