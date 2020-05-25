Focus+on+providing+relief+to+those+engaged+in+the+tourism+industry

The government has paid attention to provide relief to those who are engaged in the tourism industry in Sri Lanka, which has been hit by the global epidemic of coronaviruses.

Minister of Industrial Export, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that a special program will be prepared taking into consideration the views of those engaged in the tourism industry.

The Minister also stated that he intends to discuss with them regarding the continuation of the free visa facility granted to 48 countries and tax concessions to the tourism development tax.