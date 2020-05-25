සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Stock market continues upward trend

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:32

The S&P SL 20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded its highest ever percentage change for a given day moving up by 6.9%.

The S&P SL 20 Index rose to 2,037.04 and increase of 132.90 (6.98%)

The ASPI closed in at 4,784.80 an increase of 129.58 (2.78%) from the previous day’s trading. 

The market daily Share Volume was recorded at 51,836,806 while the turnover was recorded at Rs 2,304,305,968.90

Domestic Purchases

2,184,016,856

Domestic Sales

928,004,780

Foreign Purchases

120,287,510

Foreign Sales

1,376,299,587

 

TOP 10 GAINERS

  • ABANS FINANCIAL
  • SINHAPUTHRA FIN [P]
  • BIMPUTH FINANCE
  • AMANA LIFE
  • PRIME FINANCE
  • ODEL PLC
  • CITRUS LEISURE
  • MARAWILA RESORTS
  • MACKWOODS ENERGY
  • UDAPUSSELLAWA

TOP 10 LOSERS

  • S M B LEASING [X]
  • SINHAPUTHRA FIN
  • SERENDIB HOTELS [X]
  • JETWING SYMPHONY
  • AMAYA LEISURE
  • KELSEY
  • JOHN KEELLS
  • AMANA TAKAFUL
  • ASIA ASSET
  • ASIA SIYAKA



The highest share volume was recorded in the following;

COMPANY

No of  Shares

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC

11,481,914 

BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC                             

9,770,770

COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC       

5,860,715

EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC                   

5,775,607

DIALOG AXIATA PLC    

2,787,047

JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC                 

1,963,539

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC  

1,068,188






 

