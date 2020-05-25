Stock+market+continues+upward+trend+

The S&P SL 20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded its highest ever percentage change for a given day moving up by 6.9%.
The S&P SL 20 Index rose to 2,037.04 and increase of 132.90 (6.98%)
The ASPI closed in at 4,784.80 an increase of 129.58 (2.78%) from the previous day’s trading.
The market daily Share Volume was recorded at 51,836,806 while the turnover was recorded at Rs 2,304,305,968.90
|
Domestic Purchases
|
2,184,016,856
|
Domestic Sales
|
928,004,780
|
Foreign Purchases
|
120,287,510
|
Foreign Sales
|
1,376,299,587
TOP 10 GAINERS
- ABANS FINANCIAL
- SINHAPUTHRA FIN [P]
- BIMPUTH FINANCE
- AMANA LIFE
- PRIME FINANCE
- ODEL PLC
- CITRUS LEISURE
- MARAWILA RESORTS
- MACKWOODS ENERGY
- UDAPUSSELLAWA
TOP 10 LOSERS
- S M B LEASING [X]
- SINHAPUTHRA FIN
- SERENDIB HOTELS [X]
- JETWING SYMPHONY
- AMAYA LEISURE
- KELSEY
- JOHN KEELLS
- AMANA TAKAFUL
- ASIA ASSET
- ASIA SIYAKA
The highest share volume was recorded in the following;
|
COMPANY
|
No of Shares
|
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC
|
11,481,914
|
BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC
|
9,770,770
|
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
|
5,860,715
|
EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC
|
5,775,607
|
DIALOG AXIATA PLC
|
2,787,047
|
JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC
|
1,963,539
|
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
|
1,068,188