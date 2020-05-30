Stock market update - Friday 22 May

The S&P SL 20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange closed the day (22) on 2,034.38

The ASPI closed in at 4799.89 improving from the previous day’s closing at 4,784.80

The market volume turnover number was recorded at 94,712,402 while the value turnover was recorded at Rs 2,000,919,481 comprising of domestic purchase for 1,791,472,860 and foreign purchases at 209,446,621. There were 1,102,634,436 of domestic sales and 898,285,045 of foreign sales.

In total there were 12,766 trades comprising of 11,500 domestic and 1,266 foreign trades.

TOP 10 GAINERS for the day were

INDUSTRIAL ASPH.

PEOPLE'S MERCH

TRADE FINANCE

BANSEI RESORTS

PEGASUS HOTELS

EASTERN MERCHANT

KEELLS HOTELS

LION BREWERY

E - CHANNELLING

RENUKA FOODS [X]

TOP 10 LOSERS for the day were

S M B LEASING

TESS AGRO

NATION LANKA

VIDULLANKA

MERCHANT BANK

KAHAWATTE

KELANI TYRES

R I L PROPERTY

ALUMEX PLC

MARAWILA RESORTS

