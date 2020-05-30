සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Indian and Sri Lankan Chamber of commerce hold talks on trade and tourism

Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 20:32

The Chamber of Commerce of the two countries India and Sri Lanka has held talks on trade, investment and tourism between Sri Lanka and India.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the video conference was attended by the Indian Export Organization Forum, the Commerce and Industry Board of Sri Lanka and the Chamber of Commerce of Colombo.

The two countries focused on trade and investment opportunities in the face of the coronavirus.

It has also been proposed to develop an Internet based mechanism that can respond quickly to trade inquiries.
Inflation drops further - Central Bank
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 13:38

Prices at the Tea Auction falls - BOPF down by around Rs 50
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 10:37

Samsung, Dialog and MyDoctor partner Ministry of Health to enable Telemedicine Services at 16 Key Hospitals
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 19:01

