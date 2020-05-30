Inflation drops further - Central Bank

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says inflation, based on the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), has fallen further in May.
Inflation fell to 4.2 per cent in May from 5.2 per cent in April.
Food category inflation also fell to 9.9 percent from the 13.2 percent in April, while non-food inflation fell to 1.6 percent from 2.1 percent.
