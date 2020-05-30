සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Gold prices increase

Sunday, 31 May 2020 - 9:10

Due to the volatility of the global economy and the impact of the trade war, gold prices in the world market have increased having been reported as a stable investment.

The price of an ounce of gold has soared to $ 1750, and is expected to continue to rise.

Silver prices also increased by 18.7 percent this month.

Other heavy metals prices also rose significantly.
