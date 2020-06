The Central Bank said that the Sri Lankan rupee, which depreciated by 9.1 percent against the US dollar during the period of end March to 9 April, has shown a significant progress.

Accordingly, the rupee has depreciated only by 2.4% during the period from 9 April to 1 June.

Similarly, the Sri Lankan rupee has appreciated against the sterling pound, Canadian and Australian dollars as well as the Indian rupee.