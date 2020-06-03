The+stock+market+today+open+for+two+hours

The Colombo Stock Exchange is open for transactions for two hours, despite the all island curfew and today being a declared public holiday.



The Colombo Stock Exchange has issued a circular stating that in consultation with the Security Exchange Commission the CSE has decided to keep the market open for a limited time period on 4th June 2020 in view of the curfew declared by the government.

The trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 will be as follows;

Pre-open session - from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Open Auction - at 11.00 a.m.

Regular Trading - will commence after the Open Auction at 11.00 a.m.

Market close - at 1.00 p.m.