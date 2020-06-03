සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The stock market today open for two hours

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 10:14

The+stock+market+today+open+for+two+hours

The Colombo Stock Exchange is open for transactions for two hours, despite the all island curfew and today being a declared public holiday.

The Colombo Stock Exchange has issued a circular stating that in consultation with the Security Exchange Commission the CSE has decided to keep the market open for a limited time period on 4th June 2020 in view of the curfew declared by the government.

The trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 will be as follows;

Pre-open session - from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Open Auction - at 11.00 a.m.

Regular Trading - will commence after the Open Auction at 11.00 a.m.

Market close - at 1.00 p.m.

Trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 - Colombo Stock Exchange
Trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 - Colombo Stock Exchange
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 22:46

The Colombo Stock Exchange has issued a circular stating that in consultation with the Security Exchange Commission the CSE has decided to keep the market... Read More

Sri Lankan rupee strengthens
Sri Lankan rupee strengthens
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 19:38

The Central Bank said that the Sri Lankan rupee, which depreciated by 9.1 percent against the US dollar during the period of end March to 9 April, has... Read More

Dialog Axiata Gifts Fully-functional ICU at Negombo General Hospital to the Public
Dialog Axiata Gifts Fully-functional ICU at Negombo General Hospital to the Public
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 19:19

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, in less than a month, concluded the immediate civil reconstruction and... Read More



Trending News

Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The suicide bomber hugs his wife and children and cries - unseen footage from Dematagoda (Video)
03 June 2020
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - The suicide bomber hugs his wife and children and cries - unseen footage from Dematagoda (Video)
Thirty who went to a wedding function end up in hospital (video)
03 June 2020
Thirty who went to a wedding function end up in hospital (video)
A man comes with daughter by boat to Sri Lanka from India in fear of the spread of coronavirus
03 June 2020
A man comes with daughter by boat to Sri Lanka from India in fear of the spread of coronavirus
George Floyd, killed in police brutality - positive for Covid-19 according to state autopsy report
04 June 2020
George Floyd, killed in police brutality - positive for Covid-19 according to state autopsy report
No penalty for income tax payment lapses during lockdown period - Cabinet approves president's proposal
04 June 2020
No penalty for income tax payment lapses during lockdown period - Cabinet approves president's proposal

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.