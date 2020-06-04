සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Stock market summary

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 10:41

The Colombo Stock Exchange's index fell slightly yesterday, with the All Share Price Index closing at 4781 at the end of the day.

The S&P Sri Lanka Twenty Index, which represents the top 20 companies in the stock market, reached 1956 at the end of the day.

Total turnover yesterday was Rs. 605 million. The value of shares sold by foreigners exceeds Rs 7 billion as of yesterday.
The stock market today open for two hours
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 10:14

The Colombo Stock Exchange is open for transactions for two hours, despite the all island curfew and today being a declared public holiday.The Colombo... Read More

Trading hours applicable on 04th June 2020 - Colombo Stock Exchange
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 22:46

The Colombo Stock Exchange has issued a circular stating that in consultation with the Security Exchange Commission the CSE has decided to keep the market... Read More

Sri Lankan rupee strengthens
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 19:38

The Central Bank said that the Sri Lankan rupee, which depreciated by 9.1 percent against the US dollar during the period of end March to 9 April, has... Read More



