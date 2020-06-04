Stock+market+summary+

The Colombo Stock Exchange's index fell slightly yesterday, with the All Share Price Index closing at 4781 at the end of the day.
The S&P Sri Lanka Twenty Index, which represents the top 20 companies in the stock market, reached 1956 at the end of the day.
Total turnover yesterday was Rs. 605 million. The value of shares sold by foreigners exceeds Rs 7 billion as of yesterday.
