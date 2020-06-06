Tea+prices+increase+in+May

The average price of a kilogram of tea increased to 697 rupees and 57 cents in May.
This is the highest price ever recorded in a month, surpassing the previous record of 689 rupees and 18 cents.
This is a significant increase from May 2019 when the average price of a kilogram of tea was Rs 539 and Rs 55 cents.
