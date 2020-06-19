සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Dialog extends free educational content without any data charges

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 18:30

Dialog+extends+free+educational+content+without+any+data+charges
Dialog Axiata Group has deployed a suite of educational content and applications without any data charges for the benefit of children whose learning was impacted due to the early closure of the schools as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In its efforts of minimise the disruption to the education system due to early closure of schools resulting from the spread of coronavirus, Dialog together with its partners, the Ministry of Education and Headstart Pvt Ltd, has extended free access to the e-learning platforms Guru.lk, and e-thaksalawa site, without any data charges, along with the Nenasa App to access Ministry of Education Learning Management System, to ensure continuity of learning for students, despite the prevailing situation.

Guru.lk is the largest trilingual e-learning eco-system in Sri Lanka, with more than 500 courses under various categories, spanning from school education to professional education, entrepreneurial skills, lifestyle and more.

Guru School covers approximately 60% of the Grade 5 to 12 school curriculum in both Sinhala and Tamil Medium.

e-thaksalawa platform (www.e-thaksalawa.moe.gov.lk) is the national trilingual e-learning portal by the Ministry of Education, designed to cover the students' curricula from grade 1 to 13.
