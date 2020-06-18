සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Stock exchange make gains

Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:56

The Colombo Stock Exchange's price index showed an upswing yesterday.

The overall index was 4976.98 at the end of the day, while the S&P Sri Lanka Twenty index closed at 2140.51.

Total turnover yesterday was 1.2 billion rupees.

Share prices of 85 companies have increased while prices of 63 companies have dropped.
