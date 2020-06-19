Coconut+prices+increase+at+auction+

The coconut auction yesterday saw a sharp increase in prices.

The average price fetched for 1000 coconuts was Rs. 55,318.

At the auction held on the 11th, 1000 coconuts yielded only Rs. 48,177.

Accordingly, the coconut price at this auction has increased by 15% compared to the previous auction.

A total of 1181,880 coconuts were produced at the auction on the 11th and 572,543 coconuts were sold.

The number of coconuts offered at the auction yesterday fell to 880,360, but sales increased to 663,276.