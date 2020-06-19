සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coconut prices increase at auction

Friday, 19 June 2020 - 14:15

Coconut+prices+increase+at+auction+

The coconut auction yesterday saw a sharp increase in prices.

The average price fetched for 1000 coconuts was Rs. 55,318.

At the auction held on the 11th, 1000 coconuts yielded only Rs. 48,177.

Accordingly, the coconut price at this auction has increased by 15% compared to the previous auction.

A total of 1181,880 coconuts were produced at the auction on the 11th and 572,543 coconuts were sold.

The number of coconuts offered at the auction yesterday fell to 880,360, but sales increased to 663,276.

Stock exchange make gains
Stock exchange make gains
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:56

The Colombo Stock Exchange's price index showed an upswing yesterday.The overall index was 4976.98 at the end of the day, while the S&P Sri Lanka Twenty... Read More

Dialog extends free educational content without any data charges
Dialog extends free educational content without any data charges
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 18:30

Dialog Axiata Group has deployed a suite of educational content and applications without any data charges for the benefit of children whose learning was... Read More

Rs. 23,000 million Treasury bills to be issued through auction on 17 June - CBSL
Rs. 23,000 million Treasury bills to be issued through auction on 17 June - CBSL
Saturday, 13 June 2020 - 20:17

Rs. 23,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 17 th June 2020. The Central Bank said it will auction 8,000 million bills maturing... Read More



Trending News

STF arrest Kandane Sabeetha in Ragama
19 June 2020
STF arrest Kandane Sabeetha in Ragama
A bank guarantor for a loan stabs a female bank employee of a State bank in Wadduwa after a heated argument
19 June 2020
A bank guarantor for a loan stabs a female bank employee of a State bank in Wadduwa after a heated argument
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,947
19 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,947
Update: 23 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday
19 June 2020
Update: 23 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday
Tharindu Ratwatte granted bail
19 June 2020
Tharindu Ratwatte granted bail

International News

Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.