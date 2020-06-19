Colombo+bourse+modifies+subscription+rules

The Colombo Stock Exchange has modified regulations for subscriptions to Central Depository System e-statements and e-dividends.
The CSE requests clients to submit their email address, mobile phone number and bank account details to their respective stockbroker before September 10th.
The relevant e-service form can be downloaded from the CSE website.
