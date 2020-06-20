සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Fuel prices increased in India

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 21:04

India has again raised the price of petrol and diesel.

India's fuel prices are being revised daily, relative to the world market and the process has been suspended for 12 weeks.

However, the fuel price has been increased for the 15th consecutive day after it was restarted.

Accordingly, the price of a litre of petrol in New Delhi has gone up to Rs 79.23

The price of a litre of diesel has been increased to Rs. 78.27, which is the highest price in two years.

Crude oil prices have soared to a three-month high as a result of the global Covid Nineteen pandemic.

