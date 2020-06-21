Poultry+vendors+protest+seeking+a+revision+of+fixed+price+for+chicken+

Dealers in several cities including Galle and Mannar staged a protest today demanding a revision of the government's fixed price for a kilo of chicken.
Although the government has imposed a control price of Rs. 500 per kilo of chicken, the traders allege that when a kilo of chicken is released to the market it costs them 580 rupees.
