Poultry vendors protest seeking a revision of fixed price for chicken

Monday, 22 June 2020 - 22:32

Dealers in several cities including Galle and Mannar staged a protest today demanding a revision of the government's fixed price for a kilo of chicken.

Although the government has imposed a control price of Rs. 500 per kilo of chicken, the traders allege that when a kilo of chicken is released to the market it costs them 580 rupees.
