Notable increase in sago, kurakkan, undu prices

There has been a notable increase in the prices of sago, kurakkan and undu, due mainly to the halt in their exportation, says president of the Essential Food Commodities Importers and Traders Association S. Rajendran.



The price of sago has risen from Rs. 270 per kilo to around Rs. 600.



Rajendran also said the local production of kurakkan and undu is inadequate to meet the requirement.