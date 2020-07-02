New+organic+fertilizer+brand

The Ministry of Industries and Supply Chain Management is to market a new fertilize under the local brand ‘Eppawala Fertilizer’ to address the phosphorous deficiency in organic fertilizer.
Organic fertilizer is in big demand with the boost in home gardening due to the coronavirus pandemic, says the ministry.
The new fertilizer variety will also help save fertilizer importation expenditure that amounts to Rs. 33 billion per year, it adds.
