USA ready to provide technical support for power projects - US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz says that the US government is ready to provide technical assistance to Sri Lanka's power and energy projects.



She made this statement during a discussion with Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday.



Several power projects are scheduled to be opened by the end of this year, including the Uma Oya and the Mannar Wind Power Project.



The US Ambassador has stated that USA is ready to provide all necessary technical assistance for this purpose.