සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Island-wide inspection for substandard steel rods

Sunday, 28 June 2020 - 9:08

Island-wide+inspection+for+substandard+steel+rods
The Consumer Affairs Authority is conducting an island-wide inspection following complaints about the existence of substandard steel rods in the market.

According to these complaints, some of the steel rods in the market are not up to standards and weigh less.

The CAA says samples obtained for every steel rod products at district level will be sent for tests to determine their quality.
Colombo stock market down
Colombo stock market down
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 8:58

The Colombo Stock Exchange's Price Index fell yesterday, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) closed at 5,148.41 at the end of the day.32.2 million shares... Read More

Inflation drops to 3.9% in June
Inflation drops to 3.9% in June
Wednesday, 01 July 2020 - 23:19

The Central Bank said inflation in June fell to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in May.The month-over-month change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI)... Read More

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC - issue of shares by way of a private placement to International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC - issue of shares by way of a private placement to International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 13:33

It has been reported that the board of directors of Commercial Banks of Ceylon PLC has resolved to issue up to 125,000,000 ordinary voting shares of the... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.