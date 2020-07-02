Island-wide+inspection+for+substandard+steel+rods

The Consumer Affairs Authority is conducting an island-wide inspection following complaints about the existence of substandard steel rods in the market.
According to these complaints, some of the steel rods in the market are not up to standards and weigh less.
The CAA says samples obtained for every steel rod products at district level will be sent for tests to determine their quality.
