Inflation drops to 3.9% in June

The Central Bank said inflation in June fell to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in May.
The month-over-month change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) was 0.8 percent, driven by higher food prices.
Meanwhile, a report by the Department of Census and Statistics on the impact of the coronavirus on industry, construction, trade and other service sectors is scheduled to be released next Friday.
