සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka drops to lower middle-income group

Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:36

Sri+Lanka+drops+to+lower+middle-income+group
Seven countries have moved up from their current positions while three countries including Sri Lanka have been downgraded from their previous position according to the data released by the world bank.

The World Bank assigns the world’s economies to four income groups—low, lower-middle, upper-middle, and high-income countries.

The classifications are updated each year on July 1 and are based on GNI per capita in current USD of the previous year.

In each country, factors such as economic growth, inflation, exchange rates, and population growth influence GNI per capita.

Benin, Indonesia, Mauritius, Nauru, Nepal, Romania and Tanzania have moved to a higher category from their previous category. Indonesia has moved into the Upper-middle income from the Lower-middle income group.

Sri Lanka and Algeria have been downgraded to the Lower-middle income group from the Upper-middle income group while Sudan have been downgraded to the lower income group.

Sri Lanka entered the lower-middle-income group in 1999, from the low-income category and continued there for over two decades, before moving to the upper-middle-income group in 2019.
Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 8:17

The Sri Lanka Rupees appreciated against the US dollar yesterday (04).Ending the day, the SLR was 188.38 a US dollar. Read More

Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 22:25

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) wishes to categorically deny the views/concerns expressed/raised by few authorities and persons that the required... Read More

Sri Lanka downgraded by world bank, tourist arrivals drop by 50%, rupee stays firm
Sri Lanka downgraded by world bank, tourist arrivals drop by 50%, rupee stays firm
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:52

World Bank has downgraded Sri Lanka to a lower-middle income country from an upper-middle income country to a lower-middle income one from 1st July. Meanwhile... Read More



Trending News

154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
03 July 2020
154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
03 July 2020
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
04 July 2020
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
03 July 2020
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public
03 July 2020
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public

International News

Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
04 July 2020
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
04 July 2020
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
Eight Indian police officers killed
03 July 2020
Eight Indian police officers killed
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.