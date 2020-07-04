සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka downgraded by world bank, tourist arrivals drop by 50%, rupee stays firm

Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:52

Sri+Lanka+downgraded+by+world+bank%2C+tourist+arrivals+drop+by+50%25%2C+rupee+stays+firm
World Bank has downgraded Sri Lanka to a lower-middle income country from an upper-middle income country to a lower-middle income one from 1st July.

Meanwhile it has been reported that the Cabinet has decided to give the Ruwanpura Expressway Project (REP) to local contractors, changing the previous plans that had earmarked the first phase to be awarded to a Chinese company.

No tourist arrivals have been recorded for the months of April, May and June 2020 due to the termination of all passenger flights and ship arrivals into Sri Lanka from 18th March 2020.

Therefore, the total arrivals recorded from January to June 2019 was 1,008,449.

In comparison to January to June last year (2019), this is a decline of 49.7 % recorded for the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile according to reports, Sri Lanka Insurance has received the USD 4 million, Sri Lankan Airlines’ aviation insurance policy.

The cabinet has decided to renew the policy with Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation.

The Sri Lanka rupee closed firmer at 186.05 to USD on Thursday while and stocks closed lower.
Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 8:17

The Sri Lanka Rupees appreciated against the US dollar yesterday (04).Ending the day, the SLR was 188.38 a US dollar. Read More

Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 22:25

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) wishes to categorically deny the views/concerns expressed/raised by few authorities and persons that the required... Read More

Total tourist arrivals drop by nearly 50% in the first 6 months – no arrivals for three months
Total tourist arrivals drop by nearly 50% in the first 6 months – no arrivals for three months
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:43

According to the data from the Sri Lanka Tourism development Authority the total number of international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka from January to... Read More



Trending News

154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
03 July 2020
154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
03 July 2020
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
04 July 2020
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
03 July 2020
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public
03 July 2020
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public

International News

Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
04 July 2020
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
04 July 2020
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
Eight Indian police officers killed
03 July 2020
Eight Indian police officers killed
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.