Sri+Lanka+Rupee+appreciates+against+US+dollar

The Sri Lanka Rupees appreciated against the US dollar yesterday (04).
Ending the day, the SLR was 188.38 a US dollar.
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 8:17
