සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Central Bank approved Rs. 53 billion for 20,240 COVID-19 affected Businesses

Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 20:02

Central+Bank+approved+Rs.+53+billion+for+20%2C240+COVID-19+affected+Businesses

The Central Bank, in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka, has introduced the Saubagya Covid-19 Renaissance Loan Scheme to provide working capital loans at 4% interest rates to businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, through Licensed Banks, thereby supporting the revival of economic activity in the country.

This Loan Scheme is available for COVID-19 affected businesses with an annual turnover below Rs. 1 billion, including self-employment and individuals. The Rs. 1 billion limit of annual turnover will not be applicable to businesses engaged in tourism, exports and related logistical supplies.

The Loan Scheme, which has been implemented in three phases, is expected to disburse a total of Rs 150 billion in working capital loans at the rate of 4% per annum.

The total of working capital loan facilities provided by the Central Bank to be distributed among 20,240 businesses under the Loan Scheme as of 02 July 2020 exceeds Rs. 53 billion. These loans carry a concessional interest rate of 4% per annum with a repayment period of 24-months including a grace period of 6-months.

Under Phase-I of the Loan Scheme implemented with effect from 01 April 2020, the Central Bank granted approval for 13,926 loans amounting to Rs. 28 billion. Out of approved loans, Licensed Banks have already disbursed more than Rs. 21 billion among 10,270 affected businesses and individuals island wide as of 02 July 2020. Under Phase-II of the Loan Scheme implemented with effect from 19 June 2020, the Central Bank approved 6,314 loans amounting to Rs. 25 billion distributed among 6,314 businesses and individuals.

Out of Rs. 53 billion approved under both Phases I and II of the Scheme, 45% has been provided to businesses in the services sector led by trade services, while distributing 38% and 17% among businesses in the industry sector and the agriculture sector, respectively.

The Central Bank announced Phase-III of this Loan Scheme with a credit guarantee and interest subsidy with effect from 01 July 2020 with a view to accelerating lending at 4% per annum using the already available excess liquidity with Licensed Banks and to ensure adequate flow of funds for businesses which lack collateral to back their creditworthiness.

Accordingly, the Central Bank will share a major portion of credit risk of end borrowers, while providing an interest subsidy of 5% per annum to banks to cover their cost of funds. The credit guarantee provided by the Central Bank ranges from 80% for the smaller loans to 50% for relatively larger loans. Submission of loan applications under the Loan Scheme can be made to respective banks until 31 August 2020.

Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 8:17

The Sri Lanka Rupees appreciated against the US dollar yesterday (04).Ending the day, the SLR was 188.38 a US dollar. Read More

Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 22:25

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) wishes to categorically deny the views/concerns expressed/raised by few authorities and persons that the required... Read More

Sri Lanka downgraded by world bank, tourist arrivals drop by 50%, rupee stays firm
Sri Lanka downgraded by world bank, tourist arrivals drop by 50%, rupee stays firm
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:52

World Bank has downgraded Sri Lanka to a lower-middle income country from an upper-middle income country to a lower-middle income one from 1st July. Meanwhile... Read More



Trending News

Over 22,000 Covid-19 cases in India within 24 hours
04 July 2020
Over 22,000 Covid-19 cases in India within 24 hours
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
04 July 2020
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
PCR tests on 50 from Jinthupitiya return negative (video)
04 July 2020
PCR tests on 50 from Jinthupitiya return negative (video)
Covid-19 infected rise to 2,070
04 July 2020
Covid-19 infected rise to 2,070
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
04 July 2020
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM

International News

Russia says Covid-19 deaths exceed 10,000
04 July 2020
Russia says Covid-19 deaths exceed 10,000
US Navy sends aircraft carriers, warships to South China Sea
04 July 2020
US Navy sends aircraft carriers, warships to South China Sea
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
04 July 2020
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
04 July 2020
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.