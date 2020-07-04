සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Gold price goes up further

Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 8:29

The gold price in the world market has risen further as the commodity remains a safe investment in view of the global economic instability due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After reaching a seven-year high, the gold price retreated.

It has gone up again to 1,766.60 US dollars per ounce with a prediction of rising to 1,800 USD in the coming week.%MCEPASTEBIN%
Central Bank approved Rs. 53 billion for 20,240 COVID-19 affected Businesses
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 20:02

The Central Bank, in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka, has introduced the Saubagya Covid-19 Renaissance Loan Scheme to provide working capital... Read More

Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 8:17

The Sri Lanka Rupees appreciated against the US dollar yesterday (04).Ending the day, the SLR was 188.38 a US dollar. Read More

Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 22:25

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) wishes to categorically deny the views/concerns expressed/raised by few authorities and persons that the required... Read More



