Gold+price+goes+up+further

The gold price in the world market has risen further as the commodity remains a safe investment in view of the global economic instability due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After reaching a seven-year high, the gold price retreated.
It has gone up again to 1,766.60 US dollars per ounce with a prediction of rising to 1,800 USD in the coming week.
