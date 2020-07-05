සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka Rupee continues to appreciate

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 8:56

Sri+Lanka+Rupee+continues+to+appreciate
The Sri Lankan Rupee again appreciated against the US Dollar yesterday (06).

According to the Central Bank issued exchange rates, the USD stood at Rs. 188.18.

So far this year, the SLR depreciated by only 0.16 per cent.

It exceeded Rs. 200 on 08 April, but has strengthened by over six pc since.
Gold price goes up further
Gold price goes up further
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 8:29

The gold price in the world market has risen further as the commodity remains a safe investment in view of the global economic instability due to the Covid-19... Read More

Central Bank approved Rs. 53 billion for 20,240 COVID-19 affected Businesses
Central Bank approved Rs. 53 billion for 20,240 COVID-19 affected Businesses
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 20:02

The Central Bank, in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka, has introduced the Saubagya Covid-19 Renaissance Loan Scheme to provide working capital... Read More

Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Sri Lanka Rupee appreciates against US dollar
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 8:17

The Sri Lanka Rupees appreciated against the US dollar yesterday (04).Ending the day, the SLR was 188.38 a US dollar. Read More



Trending News

Cricketer Kusal Mendis released on bail
06 July 2020
Cricketer Kusal Mendis released on bail
Schools reopen after 115 days - Face masks not compulsory - DG Health services
06 July 2020
Schools reopen after 115 days - Face masks not compulsory - DG Health services
Evidence that coronavirus spreads through the air - recent study
06 July 2020
Evidence that coronavirus spreads through the air - recent study
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,077
06 July 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,077
5 suspects arrested for harassing a foreigner in Galle face
06 July 2020
5 suspects arrested for harassing a foreigner in Galle face

International News

Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
07 July 2020
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
Australian government decides to close the border between Victoria and New South Wales
06 July 2020
Australian government decides to close the border between Victoria and New South Wales
Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
05 July 2020
Taj Mahal to reopen tomorrow
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
05 July 2020
G4 swine does not infect humans easily, says China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.