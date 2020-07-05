Sri+Lanka+Rupee+continues+to+appreciate

The Sri Lankan Rupee again appreciated against the US Dollar yesterday (06).
According to the Central Bank issued exchange rates, the USD stood at Rs. 188.18.
So far this year, the SLR depreciated by only 0.16 per cent.
It exceeded Rs. 200 on 08 April, but has strengthened by over six pc since.
