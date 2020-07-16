Central+Bank+clarifies+about+concessions

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka states that the interest rate reduction has not been given to the borrowers by commercial banks.
This was stated by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe at a media briefing held at the Central Bank.
The Deputy Governor said that the people could go to commercial banks and change their loan terms.
