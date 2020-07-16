Foreign reserves increase to US $ 6.7 billion

The Central Bank states that the country's foreign reserves have recovered in June.



Foreign reserves rose to $ 6.7 billion in June from $ 6.49 billion in May.



Central Bank Governor Lakshman said the imposition of restrictions on imports as well as investments abroad had increased the inflow of foreign currency into Sri Lanka over the past three months, which had helped stabilize the exchange rate.



The rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar, with the selling price of a US dollar at 188 rupees and 8 cents yesterday.