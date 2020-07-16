සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

CIMA 2020 CXO FORUM TO DELVE ON ‘VISIONARIES: BUILDING SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS FOR SRI LANKA’S FUTURE’

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 - 17:55

CIMA+2020+CXO+FORUM+TO+DELVE+ON+%E2%80%98VISIONARIES%3A+BUILDING+SUSTAINABLE+BUSINESS+FOR+SRI+LANKA%E2%80%99S+FUTURE%E2%80%99
Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10th July 2020 – The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) in Sri Lanka will organise the CXO Forum on the theme of ‘Visionaries: Building Sustainable Business for Sri Lanka’s Future’ on the 24th July at 6.00 p.m. as a virtual event.

Building resilient businesses has always been amongst the top three priorities of any nation. Today’s pandemic-impacted environment has imposed significant threats on traditional business models and the respective economies which has led companies to focus more on assessing the measures businesses can take to survive and sustain in the new normal.

The forum aims to achieve this by hosting an impactful strategic discussion on building sustainable businesses, holistically encapsulating the essence of three concepts; the trinity of Big Data, Green Economy and Managing Investor Climate.

Having this objective in mind, areas such as managing external risks and running undisrupted businesses; adapting to sustainable technologies and keeping up with innovations; building strong environmental, social and severance (ESG) pillars; embedding sustainable practices across the value chain – from operations to human resource management; the sustainability USP – identifying, optimising and delivering on investor expectations and managing enterprise sustainability, will be deliberated in length during this virtual forum.

The distinguished panel consists of Mrs. Lin Gong-Deutschmann - Co-Founder - Artificial Intelligence Academy (AIA); Mr. Prakash Iyer, Leadership Coach, Motivational Speaker, Best-selling Author and Former MD-Kimberly Clark Lever; Mr. Dileep Mudadeniya, Head of Brand Marketing – Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, CEO – Cinnamon Life Mall, and Vice President- John Keells Group; Mr. Chanakya Dissanayake FCMA, CGMA, Senior Director – Country Head – Sri Lanka and Global Head of Investment Research, Acuity Knowledge Partners. The session will be moderated by Mr. Shiran Fernando FCMA, CGMA, Chief Economist of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

This virtual event is supported by two prominent digital solution providers – Zmessenger (Pvt) Ltd. and Ad Studio, who have partnered the event as the gold sponsor and the exclusive programmatic advertising partner for the event.

CIMA is the world’s leading and largest professional body for management accounting and offers the most versatile professional qualification for a career in business. CIMA in Sri Lanka, have the largest community of CIMA qualified management accountants, after the United Kingdom.
CEB’s loss this year estimated at Rs. 90,000 million
CEB’s loss this year estimated at Rs. 90,000 million
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 13:47

The Ceylon Electricity Board estimates its loss this year to be Rs. 90,000 million.This is a Rs. 5,000 m increase from the loss last year, according to... Read More

The world's second-largest economy record growth post Covid-19, reverses the decline in the first quarter
The world's second-largest economy record growth post Covid-19, reverses the decline in the first quarter
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 12:33

China's economy returned to modest growth in the second quarter of 2020 and reverted from the first contraction on record in the first quarter this year,... Read More

MoU for fish storage in multi-day trawlers
MoU for fish storage in multi-day trawlers
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 8:51

A memorandum of understanding was signed yesterday (15) for the use of modern technology in the storage of fish in multi-day fishing trawlers.Signatories... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.