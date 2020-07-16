Provisions+from+the+Treasury+for+the+purchase+of+paddy+harvest+during+the+Yala+season

The Treasury has released finances for the purchase of paddy harvest at a guaranteed price during the Yala season this year.
The Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development stated that the government has decided to purchase a kilogram of paddy at a guaranteed price of Rs. 50 with the aim of providing a higher price for paddy harvests.
Island wide stores owned by the Paddy Marketing Board have been opened to store stocks of paddy purchased.
The Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development stated that the government has decided to purchase a kilogram of paddy at a guaranteed price of Rs. 50 with the aim of providing a higher price for paddy harvests.
Island wide stores owned by the Paddy Marketing Board have been opened to store stocks of paddy purchased.