Dialog Axiata pays homage by publishing Amarapura Maha Nikaya Temples directory

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - 12:24

The commemoration ceremony of founding Theros of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya who rendered a noble service for the Sambuddha Sasanaya during the past 217 years, was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the BMICH on 8 July.

The Maha Nayaka and Anu Nayaka Theros of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya, General Secretaries, and Deputy Registrar Theros, Contributing Council of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Ambassadors of Myanmar and Thailand in Sri Lanka, and dignitaries from both the clergy and the laity were also present.

Most Ven. Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya is the current Supreme Leader of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya which has now expanded to 3351 temples through 22 sub-sectors in Sri Lanka and 48 foreign temples.

The “Urumayaka Ulpatha” Foundation compiled information on all the temples belonging to the Amarapura Nikaya and as a result of this year-long dedicated endeavour, a Directory of all the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Temples was presented on this occasion, along with the first copy of the Most Ven. Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero’s biography.

Dialog Axiata paid homage by publishing the Directory of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Temples and extending its support towards organizing the ceremony.

Dialog, a leading public listed company and one of the main advocators of Sri Lankan culture and heritage, has been a long-term patron of many cultural events, including the Kandy Esala Perahara,

Kelaniya Duruthu Maha Perahara, Nawam Maha Perahara at Gangaramaya, Baudhaloka Vesak Kalapaya, Sri Buddha Rashmi
Vesak Kalapaya at Gangaramaya, Katharagama Esala Perahara, Gatabaru Esala Perahara, and Kotte Raja Maha Vihara Perahara.

This is also in line with the company’s many efforts towards the preservation of Sri Lankan traditions and heritage, most notably the construction of the vestibule for the Dimbulagala Aranya Senasanaya, contributing to the upliftment of Sri Lanka’s rich cultural history.
