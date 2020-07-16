Dialog+Axiata+introduces+Multi-Biometric+Features+on+the+MyDialog+App+to+further+enhance+Consumer+Data+Protection

Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, Dialog Axiata PLC. recently introduced a novel addition to the MyDialog App in the form of a state-of-the-art solution for customer data protection, an initiative aimed at augmenting customer service further fueling Dialog’s ethos of implementing The Future, Today.



Data protection has become a paramount concern in the era of the new normal. As an enhanced solution the MyDialog App is further secured with a Fingerprint Scanner & Facial Recognition technology. These multi-biometric features are taking security levels to the next tier for the protection of personal & transactional information on the MyDialog App. These latest security features are currently available on selected smartphones and tabs whereas existing users can simply update their MyDialog app to obtain them.



The MyDialog digital self-care app is the most downloaded telecom app in Sri Lanka and offers users complete control of over 450 Dialog services.