The world's second-largest economy record growth post Covid-19, reverses the decline in the first quarter

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 12:33

China's economy returned to modest growth in the second quarter of 2020 and reverted from the first contraction on record in the first quarter this year, as COVID-19 eases and policymakers announced economic packages, according to the press release of the Embassy of People's Republic of China.

An AFP poll projected the economy would claw its way back into growth territory in the second quarter of this year, after the coronavirus pandemic handed the world's second largest economy its first contraction in decades. The poll also forecast that China will be the only major economy to experience positive growth this year.

The statement further reports that the world's second-largest economy grew by 3.2 percent in April-June from a year earlier, reversing a 6.8-percent decline in the first quarter – the first contraction since at least 1992 when official quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records started, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The surveyed unemployment rate of the population aged from 25 to 59 in June stood at 5.2 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than that in May. In the first half, 5.64 million jobs were created in urban areas, accounting for 62.7 percent of the full-year target.

In the first half of 2020, China's goods trade, in U.S. dollar terms, contracted by 6.6 percent year on year to settle at 2.02 trillion U.S. dollars. During the same period, exports edged down by 6.2 percent year over year to reach 1.10 trillion U.S. dollars, while imports tumbled by 7.1 percent to meet 930.9 billion dollars.

In a business confidence survey conducted by IHS Markit last month, the number of Chinese companies that expect business activity to grow over the next year rose by 22 percent, up from 1 percent in February and above the global average of 15 percent.

The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the 2008 financial crises as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country, ending the longest expansion in the nation's history.

U.S. gross domestic product is tipped to shrink an unprecedented 35.0 percent this quarter after contracting by 4.8 percent in the first quarter, on a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, according to a Reuters poll in April.
