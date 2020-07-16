CEB’s loss this year estimated at Rs. 90,000 million

The Ceylon Electricity Board estimates its loss this year to be Rs. 90,000 million.



This is a Rs. 5,000 m increase from the loss last year, according to budget projections.



However, a senior CEB official told Hiru News the loss could be much higher due to the Covid-19 situation.



Nearly Rs. 20 billion is overdue in consumer payments for the past few months.



The concessions given to consumers and emergency power purchases in the face of no new power generation projects will also result in further losses, he said.