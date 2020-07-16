සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

CEB’s loss this year estimated at Rs. 90,000 million

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 13:47

The Ceylon Electricity Board estimates its loss this year to be Rs. 90,000 million.

This is a Rs. 5,000 m increase from the loss last year, according to budget projections.

However, a senior CEB official told Hiru News the loss could be much higher due to the Covid-19 situation.

Nearly Rs. 20 billion is overdue in consumer payments for the past few months.

The concessions given to consumers and emergency power purchases in the face of no new power generation projects will also result in further losses, he said.
The world's second-largest economy record growth post Covid-19, reverses the decline in the first quarter
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 12:33

MoU for fish storage in multi-day trawlers
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 8:51

Dialog Axiata introduces Multi-Biometric Features on the MyDialog App to further enhance Consumer Data Protection
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - 16:47

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
