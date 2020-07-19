සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Colombo Bourse’s ASPI surpasses 5,000 points

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 8:47

The All Share Price Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange surpassed the 5,000 points mark during trading yesterday (20).

With a one per cent increase, the ASPI ended the day at 5,038 points.

The S&P Lanka 20 Index that follows the performance of the listed 20 leading publicly-traded companies rose to 2,181.13.

The day’s capitalization was Rs. 1.19 billion.
