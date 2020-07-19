Colombo Bourse’s ASPI surpasses 5,000 points

The All Share Price Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange surpassed the 5,000 points mark during trading yesterday (20).



With a one per cent increase, the ASPI ended the day at 5,038 points.



The S&P Lanka 20 Index that follows the performance of the listed 20 leading publicly-traded companies rose to 2,181.13.



The day’s capitalization was Rs. 1.19 billion.